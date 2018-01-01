Jodi Goldstein

Guest Writer
Managing Director at Harvard Innovation Labs
Jodi Goldstein has more than 20 years of experience as a startup executive, co-founder, and investor. Goldstein currently serves as the managing director of the Harvard Innovation Labs, a cross-disciplinary ecosystem to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the Harvard community. 

How to Entice Investors to Fund Your Startup
While there's no one 'best' way to approach investors, here are a few tips to make your outreach as effective as possible.
How Startups Can Bounce Back After a Failed First Launch
Bouncing back after you don't get the traction you need sounds so simple in hindsight. However, in the moment, it's an extraordinarily daunting task.
Here's How to Attract Talent for Your Pre-Revenue Startup
When you don't have funding, here are a few pointers for attracting top-notch employees.
Tips for Starting a Company Without Any Business Skills
Our entrepreneur expert discusses how to launch a fashion startup without having a business background. Her advice can apply to all industries.
