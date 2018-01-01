Jodi Goldstein

Ask the Expert
How to Entice Investors to Fund Your Startup
While there's no one 'best' way to approach investors, here are a few tips to make your outreach as effective as possible.
Ask the Expert
How Startups Can Bounce Back After a Failed First Launch
Bouncing back after you don't get the traction you need sounds so simple in hindsight. However, in the moment, it's an extraordinarily daunting task.
Ask the Expert
Here's How to Attract Talent for Your Pre-Revenue Startup
When you don't have funding, here are a few pointers for attracting top-notch employees.
Ask the Expert
Tips for Starting a Company Without Any Business Skills
Our entrepreneur expert discusses how to launch a fashion startup without having a business background. Her advice can apply to all industries.