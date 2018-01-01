Guest Writer

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media

Jodi Senese is Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media, where she oversees all aspects of the company’s marketing efforts, including an in-house creative boutique that helps businesses large and small create unique digital brand experiences. With over thirty years of experience, Senese is a marketing expert in the out-of-home advertising industry and has held positions as Executive Vice President/Marketing at CBS Outdoor, Executive Vice President/Marketing at TDI and Vice President/Marketing at Gannett Outdoor.