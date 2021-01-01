About Joe English
Joe is the Founder of Hope in a Box, a social venture that brings LGBT-inclusive curriculum, literature, and training to hundreds of public schools in all 50 states. Joe previously worked for Generation, the global education-to-employment NGO, and McKinsey & Co as a consultant focusing on education.
