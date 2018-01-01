Joe Gustafson

Joe Gustafson

Guest Writer
Founder and Chairman of Brainshark

Joe Gustafson is the founder and CEO of Brainshark, Inc., a leading provider of sales-enablement solutions. Brainshark’s products and services help thousands of companies, including half of the Fortune 100, drive greater revenue through faster training, increased demand and more successful sales conversations.

5 Ways to Cultivate Sales Olympians
5 Ways to Cultivate Sales Olympians

Make it easy for sales reps to master critical information while building upon previous knowledge.
6 min read
3 Tips to Make Sure Your Tech Investments for Your Sales Team Aren't a Waste of Money
3 Tips to Make Sure Your Tech Investments for Your Sales Team Aren't a Waste of Money

To avoid falling victim to 'the shiny new object effect' and ensure your tech investment makes a real impact, here are some things to consider.
4 min read
Hiring Checklist: The Top Qualities to Make a Winning Sales Team
Hiring Checklist: The Top Qualities to Make a Winning Sales Team

Salespeople are critical hires for any young company. Here are a few pointers on what to look for in your first hires.
5 min read
Product Request? 5 Ways Sales Reps Can Spur Development.
Product Request? 5 Ways Sales Reps Can Spur Development.

Here are a few tips to help salespeople push for product development.
5 min read
What Are Your Sales Reps Telling Customers? Now You Can Figure It Out.
What Are Your Sales Reps Telling Customers? Now You Can Figure It Out.

By utilizing software that tracks the content your team members utilize in sales, you can see who and what is performing best and develop better messages.
5 min read
