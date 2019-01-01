My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Joe Ives

Joe Ives

Director – Business Advisory at JacksonMSV

About Joe Ives

Joe Ives is Director – Business Advisory at JacksonMSV. Joe’s expertise lies in UAE market entry, and he has played an integral part in many new company formations and high-profile company acquisitions. Over the past years, Joe has built key relationships within Dubai Government and with government agencies to enable him to source key information and accurately advise business owners on the most efficient business structure for their UAE business. Prior to moving to Dubai, Joe spent seven years working as a police officer in the UK.

More From Joe Ives

There's Life In The Old Dog Yet: Here's What You Can Do After You Sell Your Company
Business Growth

There's Life In The Old Dog Yet: Here's What You Can Do After You Sell Your Company

Once they sell their businesses, ex-company owners have a potential new career to look forward to- as independent consultants
4 min read