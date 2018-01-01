Joe Siegrist

Joe Siegrist

Guest Writer
GM and VP of LastPass

Joe Siegrist is a co-founder of LastPass and serves as the VP and GM of LastPass, the Identity and Access Management Group at LogMeIn. Siegrist has more than a decade of experience in developing and running internet applications and is the named inventor of five key software patents.

More From Joe Siegrist

How Many Lost-Passwords Catastrophes Does It Take for People to Learn the Lesson?
Cybersecurity

How Many Lost-Passwords Catastrophes Does It Take for People to Learn the Lesson?

There is no absolute security on the Internet but the basic protections people could take are often skipped as inconvenient.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.