Joe Siegrist is a co-founder of LastPass and serves as the VP and GM of LastPass, the Identity and Access Management Group at LogMeIn. Siegrist has more than a decade of experience in developing and running internet applications and is the named inventor of five key software patents.
Cybersecurity
How Many Lost-Passwords Catastrophes Does It Take for People to Learn the Lesson?
There is no absolute security on the Internet but the basic protections people could take are often skipped as inconvenient.