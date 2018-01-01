Joel Gascoigne

Joel is the founder and CEO at Buffer. He is focused on the lean startup approach, user happiness, transparency & company culture.

4 Ways to Work With a Partner to Achieve More
Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Work With a Partner to Achieve More

It helps to have a 'training partner' to help you with your day-to-day work, entrepreneurial goals, and personal projects.
4 min read
The Habits of Successful People
Success Strategies

The Habits of Successful People

Let your dream grow alongside your journey.
4 min read
50 Books That Transformed My Business and My Life
Project Grow

50 Books That Transformed My Business and My Life

The co-founder and CEO at Buffer on the books that have had the biggest impact on his company and himself personally.
15+ min read
Why Students Absolutely Should Create Startups
Project Grow

Why Students Absolutely Should Create Startups

It's certainly not a smooth path, it's not the easy option. For some, it may never work out. But there are upsides to doing a startup.
7 min read
6 Suggestions for an Aspiring Entrepreneur
Startup Advice

6 Suggestions for an Aspiring Entrepreneur

Based on what I've learned, here's some insight if you happen to be getting started along this road to starting a company of your own.
7 min read
My 7-Day Work Week Experiment
Workflow

My 7-Day Work Week Experiment

The lessons I learned, plus the wisdom of the 'day of rest.'
7 min read
I Admit It. I Have No Idea What I'm Doing. (And That's a Good Thing.)
Project Grow

I Admit It. I Have No Idea What I'm Doing. (And That's a Good Thing.)

When starting up, it's OK if you don't know what you're doing some of the time. Here's why you should always keep an open mind and keep learning.
4 min read
How to Name Your Startup
Naming a Business

How to Name Your Startup

Three tips for accomplishing one of the most important and difficult parts of launching a business.
4 min read
