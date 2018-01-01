Joel Gascoigne

Growth Strategies
4 Ways to Work With a Partner to Achieve More
It helps to have a 'training partner' to help you with your day-to-day work, entrepreneurial goals, and personal projects.
Success Strategies
The Habits of Successful People
Let your dream grow alongside your journey.
Project Grow
50 Books That Transformed My Business and My Life
The co-founder and CEO at Buffer on the books that have had the biggest impact on his company and himself personally.
Project Grow
Why Students Absolutely Should Create Startups
It's certainly not a smooth path, it's not the easy option. For some, it may never work out. But there are upsides to doing a startup.
Startup Advice
6 Suggestions for an Aspiring Entrepreneur
Based on what I've learned, here's some insight if you happen to be getting started along this road to starting a company of your own.
Workflow
My 7-Day Work Week Experiment
The lessons I learned, plus the wisdom of the 'day of rest.'
Project Grow
I Admit It. I Have No Idea What I'm Doing. (And That's a Good Thing.)
When starting up, it's OK if you don't know what you're doing some of the time. Here's why you should always keep an open mind and keep learning.
Naming a Business
How to Name Your Startup
Three tips for accomplishing one of the most important and difficult parts of launching a business.