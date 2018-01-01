Joey Faucette

Joey Faucette

Guest Writer

Joey Faucette, an author, speaker and coach, is the founder of Listen to Life, a business-coaching firm, and host of a syndicated radio show of the same name. He is the author of Work Positive in a Negative World from Entrepreneur Press.

5 Business Conversations to Have Today
Leadership

Welcome to the 'We Economy.' It's time for people to navigate change and create a positive work environment where everyone works as a team to achieve goals.
The Power of Business Imagination
Entrepreneurs

Your imagination can help you meet business goals that may seem unrealistic right now.
Four Spring-Cleaning Tips for Your Business
Growth Strategies

Take a fresh look at your habits to get a clear perspective on your bottom line. Here's how to get started.
How to Hire Positive Employees for Your Business
Growth Strategies

Tune yourself to attract those with whom you can redefine your reality and make your business dreams come true.
How to Tap the Power of 'Thank You'
Growth Strategies

Expressing gratitude can be good for business. Here are ways to make your appreciation more meaningful to your employees, vendors and customers.
How to Create a Positive Business Outlook
Entrepreneurs

By learning to work positively, you can redefine your reality -- and your business.
Is an Office Vampire Draining Your Productivity?
Growth Strategies

Workplace vampires can quickly diminish the energy and time you could be using to run your business. Here, three ways to ward them off and get your company back on track.
Are You Your Employees' Morale Problem?
Growth Strategies

If productivity is lagging at your business, ask yourself these five questions about your management style.
