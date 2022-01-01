John A. Kitzhaber, MD

John A. Kitzhaber, MD

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Former Governor of Oregon

John A. Kitzhaber, MD is the former governor of the state of Oregon, having served from 1995-2003 and from 2011-2015.

Healthcare

This Is Why the U.S. Needs Drug-Pricing Reform

Democrats must deliver on drug-pricing reform while they still hold the White House and Congress.

