Signing out of account, Standby...
John A. Kitzhaber, MD
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Former Governor of Oregon
John A. Kitzhaber, MD is the former governor of the state of Oregon, having served from 1995-2003 and from 2011-2015.
Latest
This Is Why the U.S. Needs Drug-Pricing Reform
Democrats must deliver on drug-pricing reform while they still hold the White House and Congress.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Michael Fenech
Start-up advisor and e-Commerce expert
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Evgeny Chuprov
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company