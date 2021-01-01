More From John Hall
Productivity
Get Rid of Brain Fog Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
All things considered, things are going well. I’m fully vaccinated — so are most of my family, friends, and team. And, it’s been gorgeous outside. However, I’m flat-out exhausted. Even after getting a good night’s rest, I don’t want to get out of bed. I also feel like I’m not as productive as I should […] The post Get Rid of Brain Fog Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
Be Unreachable, Be More Productive
I made a mistake the other day. I didn’t turn off my phone when I was trying to work. And, guess what happened next? It rang. Since it was from a solicitor, I didn’t care about answering it. Still, it interrupted my flow. Even worse? I also received a couple of email notifications and texts […] The post Be Unreachable, Be More Productive appeared first on Calendar.
Productivity
9 Ways to Make Your Virtual Events Less Lame
I get it. 2020 was extremely long and an unprecedented year that will change the world forever. Now, we are moving along well in 2021 — but we are still dealing with the explosion of virtual events. The COVID-19 pandemic launched these virtual platforms into the stratosphere. Take Zoom, as an example, that reported a […] The post 9 Ways to Make Your Virtual Events Less Lame appeared first on Calendar.