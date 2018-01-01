John Haltiwanger and Bill Bostock

Diversity Wins: All of the People Who Made History in the 2018 Midterm Elections
The 2018 US midterm elections, which captured nearly as much attention as a presidential election, was historic on multiple fronts.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.