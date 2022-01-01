John Landry
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Consultant with The Winthrop Group
John Landry is a business historian and writer, and a former editor at Harvard Business Review. Along with Howard Wolk, he is coathor of the new book Launchpad Republic: America’s Entrepreneurial Edge and Why It Matters. He earned a PhD. in economic history from Brown University.
Latest
Growing a Business
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Rise and Fall of History's Biggest Companies
Big companies often grow complacent and fail to innovate, creating opportunities for smaller competitors to enter the market.