John Marshall and Dan Clay

Guest Writer

Marketers at Lippincott

John Marshall is senior partner and global director of strategy for Lippincott. With more than 20 years experience, he has worked with some of the world's most recognizable brands including 3M, AT&T, Avaya, Brunswick, CA Technologies, Caterpillar, Clear Channel, Fidelity Investments, General Motors, Grainger, LL Bean and The Weather Channel.

Dan Clay is an associate in strategy in Lippincott's New York office. His expertise is in brand positioning, brand story, employee activation and consumer behavior and is proud to have worked on iconic brands such as Walmart, Caterpillar and eBay.