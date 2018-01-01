John Mullins is a two-time entrepreneur and an associate professor at London Business School. He is the author of two best-selling books on entrepreneurship, The New Business Road Test, and (with Randy Komisar) Getting to Plan B. His latest book is The Customer-Funded Business: Start, Finance, or Grow Your Company with Your Customers’ Cash (Wiley, August 2014). Connect with John on twitter @John_W_Mullins
Crowdfunding
Is Crowdfunding a Disaster Waiting to Happen?
Equity crowdfunding has serious shortcomings compared with proven alternatives.
Small Business Finance
Your Startup Can Thrive Without VC That it Will Probably Never Get Anyway
Financing growth from sales is tough but the reality is very few companies receive the venture-capital funding seemingly everyone believes is indispensable.
Venture Capital
Why Leveraging Sales to Finance Growth Is Better Than Wooing a VC
Winning VC funding is a gratifying rite of passage that some of the most successful entrepreneurs skipped in favor of funding growth from revenue.