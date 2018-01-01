Guest Writer

Author and Associate Professor of Management Practice, London Business School

John Mullins is a two-time entrepreneur and an associate professor at London Business School. He is the author of two best-selling books on entrepreneurship, The New Business Road Test, and (with Randy Komisar) Getting to Plan B. His latest book is The Customer-Funded Business: Start, Finance, or Grow Your Company with Your Customers’ Cash (Wiley, August 2014). Connect with John on twitter @John_W_Mullins