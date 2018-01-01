John W. Verity

More From John W. Verity

Happy Trails
Technology

Happy Trails

Renting software on the Internet
1 min read
Wowee Zowee!
Marketing

Wowee Zowee!

No one clicking on your Web ads? Don't tone down--dazzle!
3 min read
Post Haste

Post Haste

If you've got a printer and Internet access, you've got postage.
4 min read
No Money Down

No Money Down

Making e-commerce as free as can be
4 min read
Straight To The Source

Straight To The Source

Forget the hassles of licensing software. Feel free to play with the programming. And hey, there's no purchase cost.
3 min read
E-Freight

E-Freight

New services allow you to send oversized files across the Net.
4 min read
Get It Together

Get It Together

All the Web you need, uncluttered and fit to you
3 min read
Spread The Wealth

Spread The Wealth

Current solutions make it high time to link all your computers to the Internet.
3 min read
For Rent

For Rent

When you can't afford to buy the software you need
4 min read
Get On The Bus

Get On The Bus

Keeping on top of tech
6 min read
Talking Heads

Talking Heads

Keeping on top of tech.
6 min read
MAC Attached

MAC Attached

Should you opt for a Macintosh over a PC? That depends on what you want.
10 min read
