Signing out of account, Standby...
Johnny Lyu
CEO, KuCoin
Johnny Lyu is the CEO of KuCoin, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges launched in 2017. Before joining KuCoin, he had accumulated abundant experience in the e-commerce, auto and luxury industries.
Follow Johnny Lyu on Social
Latest
Advice For Crypto Startups On How To Stand Out In Their Field
With dozens of businesses being created every day, you may be asking how to stand out from the rest. These nine simple tips will help you be unique and launch a startup that distinguishes itself on the market from competitors
More Authors You Might Like
-
Joe Keohane
Author of the book "The Power of Strangers"
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Kimberly Zhang
Chief Editor of Under30CEO
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace