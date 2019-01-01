My Queue

Jon Horowitz

Founder & CEO of Millennial Marketing Group, Former VP of Jerry Media
As VP of Operations at Jerry Media, Jon Horowitz leveraged his early-stage startup experiences to turn the largest comedy accounts on Instagram into a full service digital agency. After activating marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 brands, including winning a Shorty Award for Native Advertising for his social campaign for General Mills - Jon left to start his own agency, Millennial Marketing Group, dedicated to helping brands with social media, influencers and innovative content.

About Jon Horowitz

Jon Horowitz is a digital marketing consultant based in New York City. After graduating from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, Jon joined early stage startups and succeeded in growing multiple marketplaces from their launch. In his next role, Jon served as Vice President of Jerry Media, an influencer marketing agency that owns notable Instagram accounts like @f*ckjerry and @beigecardigan. He expanded the agency into a full service digital agency with a content creation arm designed for the needs of social media. His clients included companies of all sizes including General Mills, Viacom, Subway, Uniqlo, Bonobos, Puma and many more. Most notably, Jon won a Shorty Award for Native Advertising for his viral campaign for GMI brand, Fruit by the Foot. Currently, Jon serves as Founder and CEO of Millennial Marketing Group, an agency designed to help brands with social media, influencer and content marketing. Additionally, Jon has been a guest speaker at NYU, Cornell and served on panels to share his expertise on influencer marketing.

Areas of Expertise

Social Media Marketing
Influencer Marketing
Content Marketing
Facebook and Instagram Strategy
Marketplace Growth Strategies
Millennial Marketing

