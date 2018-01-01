Jon Nastor

Jon Nastor

Guest Writer
Founder of Hack the Entrepreneur

Jon Nastor is the author of Hack the Entrepreneur: How to Stop Procrastinating, Build a Business, and Do Work That Matters.

More From Jon Nastor

3 Questions You Must Answer to Overcome Your Fears
Entrepreneurship

3 Questions You Must Answer to Overcome Your Fears

People who seem fearless have gained control over their thoughts and feelings toward their fears.
4 min read
17 Essential Tools for Entrepreneurs
Productivity Tools

17 Essential Tools for Entrepreneurs

Powerful, low-cost technology is readily available to make starting and growing your business if not easy, at least possible.
9 min read
How to Accomplish Your No. 1 Goal in Just 100 Days
Goal Setting

How to Accomplish Your No. 1 Goal in Just 100 Days

Start by breaking a vague goal into concrete steps.
5 min read
7 Mindsets at the Foundation of Entrepreneurial Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Mindsets at the Foundation of Entrepreneurial Success

People don't succeed because they know more but because they are confident they can learn more.
7 min read
You'll Never Be Paid So Much That You Will Love Your Meaningless Job
meaning

You'll Never Be Paid So Much That You Will Love Your Meaningless Job

The necessity and challenge of paying the bills is great but work that we know is meaningless is another sort of poverty entirely.
3 min read
Confidence Is Essential When You Really Don't Know What You Are Doing
Confidence

Confidence Is Essential When You Really Don't Know What You Are Doing

Nobody has ever been as good at something the first time as they become the hundredth time. To start, you simply have to believe you can do it.
4 min read
7 Ways Growing Your Startup Is Like Writing a Novel
Writing

7 Ways Growing Your Startup Is Like Writing a Novel

It starts with an idea and, unless you're willing to work hard and risk falling on your face, that's all it will ever be.
5 min read
3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction
Online Business

3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction

Don't give up on your idea before you figure out why it's not working.
5 min read
6 Ways to Build a Rabid Following on Social Media
Content Strategy

6 Ways to Build a Rabid Following on Social Media

Whatever your industry, you're in the business of content marketing.
7 min read
5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band
Lessons

5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band

The endless hours of grueling, low-paid work typical of playing in a band is a lot like launching a business.
6 min read
5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All
Self Improvement

5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All

Being your own boss requires the discipline to start and finish work, even when nobody else cares if you don't.
4 min read
Choose Your Own Adventure: How to Take Your Business to the Next Step
Project Grow

Choose Your Own Adventure: How to Take Your Business to the Next Step

You may know exactly where you are today, but you don't, can't and shouldn't know where exactly you're headed tomorrow.
4 min read
6 Unconventional Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

6 Unconventional Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Here, the weird, different and strange elements you wouldn't think are important but that you might want to cultivate.
6 min read
Start a Podcast That Attracts Thousands of Listeners in Just 5 Simple Steps
Podcasts

Start a Podcast That Attracts Thousands of Listeners in Just 5 Simple Steps

It's not easy, and it takes a lot of work -- but there are huge benefits that can come from doing it right.
6 min read
The Easiest, Fastest Way to Become an Entrepreneur
Project Grow

The Easiest, Fastest Way to Become an Entrepreneur

It really is this simple. Do it.
4 min read
