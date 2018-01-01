Jon Nastor is the author of Hack the Entrepreneur: How to Stop Procrastinating, Build a Business, and Do Work That Matters.
Entrepreneurship
3 Questions You Must Answer to Overcome Your Fears
People who seem fearless have gained control over their thoughts and feelings toward their fears.
Productivity Tools
17 Essential Tools for Entrepreneurs
Powerful, low-cost technology is readily available to make starting and growing your business if not easy, at least possible.
Goal Setting
How to Accomplish Your No. 1 Goal in Just 100 Days
Start by breaking a vague goal into concrete steps.
Entrepreneur Mindset
7 Mindsets at the Foundation of Entrepreneurial Success
People don't succeed because they know more but because they are confident they can learn more.
meaning
You'll Never Be Paid So Much That You Will Love Your Meaningless Job
The necessity and challenge of paying the bills is great but work that we know is meaningless is another sort of poverty entirely.
Confidence
Confidence Is Essential When You Really Don't Know What You Are Doing
Nobody has ever been as good at something the first time as they become the hundredth time. To start, you simply have to believe you can do it.
Writing
7 Ways Growing Your Startup Is Like Writing a Novel
It starts with an idea and, unless you're willing to work hard and risk falling on your face, that's all it will ever be.
Online Business
3 Likely Reasons Why Your Online Business Is Not Getting Traction
Don't give up on your idea before you figure out why it's not working.
Content Strategy
6 Ways to Build a Rabid Following on Social Media
Whatever your industry, you're in the business of content marketing.
Lessons
5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band
The endless hours of grueling, low-paid work typical of playing in a band is a lot like launching a business.
Self Improvement
5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All
Being your own boss requires the discipline to start and finish work, even when nobody else cares if you don't.
Project Grow
Choose Your Own Adventure: How to Take Your Business to the Next Step
You may know exactly where you are today, but you don't, can't and shouldn't know where exactly you're headed tomorrow.
Entrepreneurs
6 Unconventional Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs
Here, the weird, different and strange elements you wouldn't think are important but that you might want to cultivate.
Podcasts
Start a Podcast That Attracts Thousands of Listeners in Just 5 Simple Steps
It's not easy, and it takes a lot of work -- but there are huge benefits that can come from doing it right.
Project Grow
The Easiest, Fastest Way to Become an Entrepreneur
It really is this simple. Do it.