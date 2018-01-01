Jon Richards

Jon Richards

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, yallacompare
Jon Richards is the co-founder and CEO of yallacompare, the leading finance comparison site in the Middle East.

More From Jon Richards

AI Can't Solve All Of Our Customer Service Problems (Yet)
Customer Service

AI Can't Solve All Of Our Customer Service Problems (Yet)

While efforts to use artificial intelligence to drive customer service mean well, at this point, you still can't beat good, old-fashioned human interaction.
5 min read
Why The UAE's New Venture Capital Regulations Will Help The Ecosystem
Venture Capital

Why The UAE's New Venture Capital Regulations Will Help The Ecosystem

The announcement contains plenty for entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to sink their teeth in to.
6 min read
Diversifying Your Business: Broadening Your Product Portfolio
Growing a Business

Diversifying Your Business: Broadening Your Product Portfolio

The timing of adding additional products or expanding one's geography is probably less about a set time or a set formula, and actually more down to the nature of the business and the economics of that business.
5 min read
Seeking Investment For Your Startup? Do Your Homework First
Startup Basics

Seeking Investment For Your Startup? Do Your Homework First

It goes without saying: whether you're looking for seed, angel or VC funding, you need to be prepared.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.