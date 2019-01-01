Jon Robinson is the president of Lunar, a Salesforce consulting and SaaS product development company that automates and integrates technology to get more out of its clients’ existing sales and marketing. Robinson has more than 15 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience: Prior to forming Lunar in 2017, he led the Operations division of Launch That, a digital marketing company, which ultimately became its own business unit as Lunar. He also achieved a successful exit from three restaurants he founded in Michigan.