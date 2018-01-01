Jon Salm is an Associate Client Analyst at Millward Brown Digital in New York City and freelances for Visually, where he is a certified journalist in the Visually Marketplace and a regular contributor to the Visually blog.
Native Advertising
For Native Advertising, The Best Is Yet to Come
After examining the trajectory and possibility of native solutions, it is clear that native will help marketers win big in the new year.
Black Friday
The Content Marketer's Guide To Black Friday
With Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, retailers and marketers must establish a game plan for arguably the two biggest shopping days of the year.
Content Marketing
The Top 14 Content Marketing Trends of 2014
From an explosion in video to brands embracing micro-content, 2014 was a busy year for marketers.
E-Books
How to Create eBooks That Will Help Boost Your Marketing Strategy
A diverse content marketing strategy is a must for any modern day marketer. Here is how to make your next eBook is as powerful as possible.
Content Marketing
5 Content-Marketing Hacks Using Social-Media Data
Utilizing social-media data in your content-marketing efforts can provide a fresh and creative twist to online advertising.
Content Marketing
A Successful Content-Marketing Strategy Goes Far Beyond Page Views
With many companies turning to content to help build their brand, some entrepreneurs and CMOs are looking at the wrong metrics. Here is how content-marketing has evolved and what people should be measuring.
Influencers
5 Tricks to Get Influencers to See and Share Your Content
Finding a high-powered industry influencer can help jump start a sharing craze and kick your message into viral overdrive.
Content Marketing
Overcome Short Attention Spans with 'Micro-Content'
With consumers' attention span shrinking by the second, companies need to think quickly. One solution is micro-content.
Content Strategy
5 Rules of Native Advertising Every Content Strategist Should Know
In an ever more competitive advertising world, marketers are increasingly turning to native content to capture the eye of consumers.
Content Marketing
5 Tricks to Producing Quality Content
As content continues to reign supreme in the online world, here are a few ways to make sure your information is top-notch.
Growth Strategies
5 Ways Data Can Help You Stay Ahead of the Game
Knowing how to leverage data can help a company better gain new users, tap into existing users and increase revenue.
Growth Strategies
How to Make It as a Freelance Entrepreneur
For entrepreneurs wanting to go down the freelance route, here are five tools and tips to build a successful career.