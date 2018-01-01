Jon Salm

Jon Salm

Guest Writer
Associate Client Analyst at Millward Brown Digital

Jon Salm is an Associate Client Analyst at Millward Brown Digital in New York City and freelances for Visually, where he is a certified journalist in the Visually Marketplace and a regular contributor to the Visually blog. 

More From Jon Salm

For Native Advertising, The Best Is Yet to Come
Native Advertising

For Native Advertising, The Best Is Yet to Come

After examining the trajectory and possibility of native solutions, it is clear that native will help marketers win big in the new year.
3 min read
The Content Marketer's Guide To Black Friday
Black Friday

The Content Marketer's Guide To Black Friday

With Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, retailers and marketers must establish a game plan for arguably the two biggest shopping days of the year.
3 min read
The Top 14 Content Marketing Trends of 2014
Content Marketing

The Top 14 Content Marketing Trends of 2014

From an explosion in video to brands embracing micro-content, 2014 was a busy year for marketers.
7 min read
How to Create eBooks That Will Help Boost Your Marketing Strategy
E-Books

How to Create eBooks That Will Help Boost Your Marketing Strategy

A diverse content marketing strategy is a must for any modern day marketer. Here is how to make your next eBook is as powerful as possible.
5 min read
5 Content-Marketing Hacks Using Social-Media Data
Content Marketing

5 Content-Marketing Hacks Using Social-Media Data

Utilizing social-media data in your content-marketing efforts can provide a fresh and creative twist to online advertising.
4 min read
A Successful Content-Marketing Strategy Goes Far Beyond Page Views
Content Marketing

A Successful Content-Marketing Strategy Goes Far Beyond Page Views

With many companies turning to content to help build their brand, some entrepreneurs and CMOs are looking at the wrong metrics. Here is how content-marketing has evolved and what people should be measuring.
3 min read
5 Tricks to Get Influencers to See and Share Your Content
Influencers

5 Tricks to Get Influencers to See and Share Your Content

Finding a high-powered industry influencer can help jump start a sharing craze and kick your message into viral overdrive.
4 min read
Overcome Short Attention Spans with 'Micro-Content'
Content Marketing

Overcome Short Attention Spans with 'Micro-Content'

With consumers' attention span shrinking by the second, companies need to think quickly. One solution is micro-content.
4 min read
5 Rules of Native Advertising Every Content Strategist Should Know
Content Strategy

5 Rules of Native Advertising Every Content Strategist Should Know

In an ever more competitive advertising world, marketers are increasingly turning to native content to capture the eye of consumers.
4 min read
5 Tricks to Producing Quality Content
Content Marketing

5 Tricks to Producing Quality Content

As content continues to reign supreme in the online world, here are a few ways to make sure your information is top-notch.
4 min read
5 Ways Data Can Help You Stay Ahead of the Game
Growth Strategies

5 Ways Data Can Help You Stay Ahead of the Game

Knowing how to leverage data can help a company better gain new users, tap into existing users and increase revenue.
5 min read
How to Make It as a Freelance Entrepreneur
Growth Strategies

How to Make It as a Freelance Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs wanting to go down the freelance route, here are five tools and tips to build a successful career.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.