Best known for his "in your face" style, Jon Taffer has turned failing bars into profitable businesses over the past three decades. He is the host and executive producer of Spike TV's hit series, Bar Rescue. Taffer is also the best-selling author of Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction) and is credited with creating the NFL Sunday Ticket while serving a three-year term on the board of NFL Enterprises. Taffer debuted a game-changing app for bar managers and owners providing a powerful suite of business growth and management tools.