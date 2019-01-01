About Jonathan Kinas
Jonathan Kinas is the co-founder and managing partner of AquaVault, a company known for inventing the Portable Travel Safe and successfully closing a deal with Daymond John on Season 6 of ABC's hit show Shark Tank. Kinas has a background in finance but is also an inventor and serial entrepreneur.
