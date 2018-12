Guest Writer

Founder and Managing Director, Ludlow Ventures. Kauffman Fellow.

Jonathon Triest is the founder and managing partner of Ludlow Ventures and Sandwich Fund . He is a Kauffman Fellow and a mentor at numerous technology accelerators including Silicon Valley’s Up West Labs, Cincinnati’s The Brandery and San Francisco’s Highway 1. Triest is board member of The Trico Foundation and Venture for America.