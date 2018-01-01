Jonha Richman

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Digital Marketer

Jonha Revesencio is a business strategist with more than eight years of experience developing digital media strategies for FMCG and tech companies. She's a regular contributor on The Huffington Post, Business Insider and Lifehack.

Essential Web Skills Every Modern Entrepreneur Must Have
Technology

Essential Web Skills Every Modern Entrepreneur Must Have

Tech savvy isn't everything but it helps you with almost everything else.
7 min read
5 Examples of Companies Succeeding Through Transparency
Transparency

5 Examples of Companies Succeeding Through Transparency

Businesses of all sizes can use these same principles to improve their own internal processes.
6 min read
How Ad Blockers Benefit Both Consumers and Advertisers
AdBlock

How Ad Blockers Benefit Both Consumers and Advertisers

Content creators must always think of their audience's preferences and tailor strategies to their customers.
3 min read
The Non-Designer's Guide to Hiring a Great Freelance Web Designer
Web Design

The Non-Designer's Guide to Hiring a Great Freelance Web Designer

Five factors to consider to ensure you're hiring just the right one.
7 min read
4 Ways You Can Secure Partnerships for Your Startup
Strategic Partnerships

4 Ways You Can Secure Partnerships for Your Startup

Looking for a strategic new alliance? Trying looking in all the "wrong" places to find just the right partner.
4 min read
