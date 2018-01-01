Joseph Draschil

Joseph Draschil is the co-founder of SpyGames.me, a live action, choose-your-own adventure game where you are the hero and the game takes place around you and your team as you embark across your city on a series of missions. Draschil is currently participating in Start-Up Chile and is pursuing an MBA in the top-ranked entrepreneurship program at Babson College.

What I Learned About Running a Startup From Econ 101
Ready for Anything

Do You Need an MBA for Startup Success?
Starting a Business

How to Close Your Startup's Experience Gap
Growth Strategies

From Zero to 'Shark Tank' Hero in 3 Months Flat
Growth Strategies

