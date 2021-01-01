About Joseph Melika
Joseph Melika is the founder and CEO of Inspectiv, which offers turnkey security solutions for rapidly growing tech companies.
More From Joseph Melika
Technology
Cybersecurity is Now Essential to Corporate Strategy. Here's How to Bring the Two Together.
The security team is now seen as the backbone of functioning operations and customer trust.
Technology
3 Ways Cybersecurity is Uniquely Positioned to Provide a Pathway Into the Tech Industry
Cybersecurity democratizes access to opportunity and creates a global talent win for companies.