Guest Writer

Best-selling Author, Speaker, Consultant to Leaders

Josh Leibner is founder and president of The Strategic Commitment Group, a management consulting firm based in Bridgewater, N.J., specializing in helping leaders improve organizational performance. His clients include numerous Fortune 500 organizations including Capital One, Pfizer, Prudential and ThomsonReuters. He is co-author of The Power of Strategic Commitment (Amacom, 2009), and he blogs at strategiccommitmentblog.com.