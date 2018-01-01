Josh Leibner is founder and president of The Strategic Commitment Group, a management consulting firm based in Bridgewater, N.J., specializing in helping leaders improve organizational performance. His clients include numerous Fortune 500 organizations including Capital One, Pfizer, Prudential and ThomsonReuters. He is co-author of The Power of Strategic Commitment (Amacom, 2009), and he blogs at strategiccommitmentblog.com.
Business Meetings
3 Management Tips to Make Meetings Matter
Unnecessary, unfocused meetings can drain a business of energy and inspiration. How to avoid those "indescribable, interminable horrors" and maximize your meetings.
Growth Strategies
Please Offend Me: Why Candor Is the One Lever to Pull in 2014
Stop beating around the bush. If you want employees to know where they stand at your company, you need to be honest.
Growth Strategies
Unlocking the Power of Accountability With Your Employees
Employees with ownership and clear expectations from above always perform better. Here's how to foster accountability.
Leadership
You're the Boss: When Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Ask for Advice
Knowing whose opinion to listen to and whose to ignore is part of the art of decision making and the mark of a good leader.