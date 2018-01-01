Joshua Mcclure

Employee Engagement
5 Ways Work and Love Can Be the Same Thing
Understand what motivates employees and marry that to values, the underpinning of successful companies.
Big Data
Transparency Can Overcome Consumer Resistance to Sharing Data
People become squeamish about the idea of user information being analyzed so as to target, retarget and market to them. Sellers can handle this situation with care.
Real Estate
To Spur Real Estate Deals, Open Up the Data
If everyone had fast, accurate access to the marketed lease rate and square footage information, would efficiency rise?