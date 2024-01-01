Juan Betancourt
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Juan Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence, is a visionary leader with a lifelong commitment to technology and AI's impact on the human experience in the future of work.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
Before Laying People Off, Try Improving Communication for Employees. Here's How.
Boosting workplace communication is a smarter alternative to layoffs, enhancing productivity and trust during economic uncertainty.