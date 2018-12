Guest Writer

CEO, engageSimply.com

Judy Shapiro is CEO and founder of engageSimply , a marketing-engagement venture based in New York City, and is chief brand advisor at CloudLinux. She has held senior marketing positions at AT&T, Bell Labs, Computer Associates, Comodo, Lucent Technologies and NWAyer. Her blog, TrenchWars , provides insights on how to create business value on the Internet.