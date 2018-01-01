Julie Kantor

Julie Kantor

Guest Writer
Chair - Steering Committee, Global Women in STEM Conference 2016, The Meera Kaul Foundation

Julie Kantor is an “all-in” roll-up your sleeves leader & serial entrepreneur. Whether in a boardroom with executives or working with collaborative teams, Julie instills excitement, inspires commitment, & demonstrates an unwavering drive to succeed. Her newest venture, Twomentor, LLC builds on her 24 years in workforce development and building social impact movements.

More From Julie Kantor

To Grow Their Participation In STEM, Women Need To Come Together
Women in Tech

To Grow Their Participation In STEM, Women Need To Come Together

It's not that women aren't going into STEM fields; it's that they're not staying there.
6 min read
