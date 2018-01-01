Julien Rath

Writer
Julien is a tech and advertising digital fellow at Business Insider UK.

Analysts Predict the YouTube Advertiser Boycott Will Cost Google $750 Million
Google-owned YouTube, which relies on big brands' advertising, could take a 7.5 percent hit to its estimated 2017 revenues of $10.2 billion.
