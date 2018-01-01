Jurgen Appelo

How Hiring an Assistant Has Made Me Happier
How Hiring an Assistant Has Made Me Happier

Hiring an assistant forces you to dissect how you make recurring decisions.
You Can't Succeed at Sales Working in Failure Mode
You Can't Succeed at Sales Working in Failure Mode

Customers buy products because of awesome marketing, not because of an awesome salesperson.
When Clients Ask for Discounts, Ask Them ... Why?
When Clients Ask for Discounts, Ask Them ... Why?

Don't people recognize that businesses (like my own) make their living off this service?
Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work
Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work

Persistence can change your circumstances, but it also changes you.
Don't Copy Tips and Tricks. Be Valuable and Remarkable.
Don't Copy Tips and Tricks. Be Valuable and Remarkable.

All presidents of the United States wore ties. So will wearing a tie get you into the White House? I don't think so.
There Are Only 2 Guiding Principles for All Entrepreneurs
There Are Only 2 Guiding Principles for All Entrepreneurs

Increase the experiments and shorten the feedback cycle. That's it.
Make Your Prices Fair and Scalable, Globally
Make Your Prices Fair and Scalable, Globally

Consider that the average customer in Oslo can afford a higher-priced Starbucks latte than someone in New Delhi.
Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move
Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move

Entrepreneurs can derive great insight and benefit from Scrum and Lean Startup but neither should be accepted as infallible doctrine.
The 12 Steps to Happiness That You Create (Infographic)
The 12 Steps to Happiness That You Create (Infographic)

This feeling that we all strive for is a path we choose, not a destination to arrive at.
Your Marketing Is Chasing Customers Away! Here's Why.
Your Marketing Is Chasing Customers Away! Here's Why.

Follow these 3 rules to get back on track -- and possibly recover some of your clients.
Invite Serendipity With Strategy
Invite Serendipity With Strategy

An entrepreneur suggests that strangers who extend an offer to meet over coffee should be sure to clarify a purpose.
Pay People for Commitment, Not for Time or Results
Pay People for Commitment, Not for Time or Results

With flexible work schedules and performance metrics, a business network CEO suggests a different approach to gauging employees.
Forget the Elevator Pitch. Try Catchy Hallway Conversation Starters Instead.
Forget the Elevator Pitch. Try Catchy Hallway Conversation Starters Instead.

What's the most strategic way to casually market your idea to someone? Can it really be done in 30 seconds?
Take the Boss and the Egos Out of the Salary Equation
Take the Boss and the Egos Out of the Salary Equation

A salary formula without bias combined with peer-based merit pay
Let's Help Companies Die Faster and Reincarnate Sooner
Let's Help Companies Die Faster and Reincarnate Sooner

Not every ailing organizations can adapt. It might be better to help them die gracefully to emerge relevant later.
