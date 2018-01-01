Jurgen Appelo

Personal Assistant
How Hiring an Assistant Has Made Me Happier
Hiring an assistant forces you to dissect how you make recurring decisions.
Ready for Anything
You Can't Succeed at Sales Working in Failure Mode
Customers buy products because of awesome marketing, not because of an awesome salesperson.
Ready for Anything
When Clients Ask for Discounts, Ask Them ... Why?
Don't people recognize that businesses (like my own) make their living off this service?
Higher Purpose
Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work
Persistence can change your circumstances, but it also changes you.
Authenticity
Don't Copy Tips and Tricks. Be Valuable and Remarkable.
All presidents of the United States wore ties. So will wearing a tie get you into the White House? I don't think so.
Success Strategies
There Are Only 2 Guiding Principles for All Entrepreneurs
Increase the experiments and shorten the feedback cycle. That's it.
Pricing
Make Your Prices Fair and Scalable, Globally
Consider that the average customer in Oslo can afford a higher-priced Starbucks latte than someone in New Delhi.
Lean Startups
Why Getting Your Product to Market Fast Is Not Always a Brilliant Move
Entrepreneurs can derive great insight and benefit from Scrum and Lean Startup but neither should be accepted as infallible doctrine.
Happiness
The 12 Steps to Happiness That You Create (Infographic)
This feeling that we all strive for is a path we choose, not a destination to arrive at.
Marketing
Your Marketing Is Chasing Customers Away! Here's Why.
Follow these 3 rules to get back on track -- and possibly recover some of your clients.
Business Ideas
Invite Serendipity With Strategy
An entrepreneur suggests that strangers who extend an offer to meet over coffee should be sure to clarify a purpose.
Compensation and Benefits
Pay People for Commitment, Not for Time or Results
With flexible work schedules and performance metrics, a business network CEO suggests a different approach to gauging employees.
Communications
Forget the Elevator Pitch. Try Catchy Hallway Conversation Starters Instead.
What's the most strategic way to casually market your idea to someone? Can it really be done in 30 seconds?
Money
Take the Boss and the Egos Out of the Salary Equation
A salary formula without bias combined with peer-based merit pay
Change
Let's Help Companies Die Faster and Reincarnate Sooner
Not every ailing organizations can adapt. It might be better to help them die gracefully to emerge relevant later.