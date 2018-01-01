Guest Writer

Co-founder of Working Not Working

Justin Gignac co-founded Working Not Working in 2012 with Adam Tompkins to address a lack of structure and support for freelance creatives. Working Not Working is an invite-only community of the best talent in the creative industry. To date, there are more than 10,000 creatives on the roster broadcasting their real-time availability, and thousands of the best creative companies in the world use the platform to discover and hire their creative talent, including Apple, Google, Droga5, VICE, Wieden+Kennedy, Airbnb, IDEO, and The New York Times. Prior to Working Not Working, Justin gained notoriety for his many eccentric art and business ventures, including NYC Garbage, Wants for Sale, Needs for Sale, and QRapping Paper. He lives in Brooklyn, New York.