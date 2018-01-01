Justin Kitch

Justin Kitch is Intuit 's chief growth officer, responsible for leading the web and marketing efforts for the company's Small Business Group. He founded and previously served as CEO of Homestead Technologies.

More From Justin Kitch

Should You Do Business in the Cloud?
Technology

Should You Do Business in the Cloud?

Hosted applications can be a great way to increase mobility and lower costs, but make sure it's the right fit for you.
4 min read
Take Charge of Mobile Commerce
Technology

Take Charge of Mobile Commerce

When you can connect with customers wherever they are, you're ahead of the game.
4 min read
Turn Web Traffic Into Foot Traffic
Marketing

Turn Web Traffic Into Foot Traffic

A solid web presence is essential--even for the smallest brick-and-mortar businesses.
5 min read
