K. Palmer Hartl

Guest Writer
Reverend, Consultant

Rev. K. Palmer Hartl is an independent consultant to businesses and nonprofit organizations. Previously he provided management and leadership training at Arthur Young and served as a senior vice president of training and development for Corestates Financial Corp. He is a parish associate at Christ Church Philadelphia, where he teaches, counsels and preaches.

Manage People as Adults Not as Children
Managing Employees

Realize more creativity and productivity from employees with these six techniques.
4 min read
