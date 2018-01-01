Author, “Failing to Succeed - the story of India’s first e-commerce company”

K. Vaitheeswaran is the author of the recently released book “Failing to Succeed - the story of India’s first e-commerce company” and is widely hailed as the 'father of e-commerce in India'. He co-founded India's first e-commerce company Fabmart.com (later rebranded Indiaplaza.com) in 1999.

In 2001, he co-founded the Fabmall supermarket chain, which was subsequently acquired by the Aditya Birla Group and rebranded 'More'.

Vaitheeswaran has advised global brands, including Deloitte, Diageo and Tata, among others, in their digital initiatives; mentors several start-ups; and is well known in the Indian start-up scene. He is a popular speaker on entrepreneurship at industry forums and institutes, including IITs and IIMs.

He lives in Bengaluru with his wife and son.