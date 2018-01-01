Kailash Kandpal

Kailash Kandpal

Contributor
CEO of Puneri Paltan

Kailash Kandpal has an in-depth understanding of the advertising and market world thanks to his long and illustrious one and a half decade relationship with the industry. Given that sports has always been his passion, he has been associated with Puneri Paltan since its inception due to  His enthusiasm for Kabaddi and to influence the rise of one of India’s most ancient sports is unmatched.

Previously, Kailash was the Vice President for Marketing at Kotak Securities. His love for sports triggered him to get into Insurekot Sports Pvt Ltd where he is the CEO. Kabaddi is his first venture into the sporting league and he is devoted to promote this Indian sport and take the game to new heights.

