Kajal Malik

Co-founder of Reculta

Kajal, an alumnus of Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi is the co-founder of Reculta. Prior to cofounding Reculta, she worked with Mahindra Group as a part of their GMC program for close to two years. She brings with herself experience from working in sales with Mahindra Holidays. Kajal has a rich background of campus placements, having been a member of the placement teams at both undergraduate (NIT Kurukshetra) and postgraduate levels (FMS Delhi) and later as part of the campus recruitment team of Mahindra.