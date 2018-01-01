Kaleigh Moore

Guest Writer
Social Media Consultant and Copywriter
Kaleigh Moore is a social-media consultant and copywriter who helps software-as-a-service companies craft intelligent content with a charming human element. 

3 Key Elements Your Content Needs to Break Out From the Crowd
Content Marketing

With the torrential onslaught of new content -- 2 million blog posts every day! -- it's not easy to stand out. Here's how
4 min read
7 Copywriting Tricks Based on Psychology
Web Content

Here are a few hacks to help increase conversions.
8 min read
5 Four-Letter Words That Persuade Customers
Writing

How can you write in a way that persuades those whose attention you grab to act?
5 min read
How to Screen Freelance Writers
Freelancers

You want to work with freelancers who really know the material and can be counted on to deliver a high-quality finished product.
4 min read
The Secret to the Perfect Holiday Email Campaign
Email Marketing

Christmas is coming, and now is the time to start preparing your email marketing efforts.
4 min read
How to Create an Editorial Calendar for Your Blog
Blogging

The stress you feel to craft great content comes from a lack of preparation that is easily fixed.
4 min read
4 Apps That Can Make You a Better Writer
Writing

Writing well isn't easy, but there are some apps that can make your work simpler.
3 min read
5 Blog Topics You Need to Stop Writing About
Blogging

There are a few topics that online readers have seen time and time again-and at this point, they're just becoming noise.
8 min read
Using Slack to Build a Referral Network
Freelancers

Freelancers are finding Slack is a great place to build up a profitable referral network and earn some income.
4 min read
