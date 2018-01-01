Founder, EduShine

Kalpesh Banker is the founder of EduShine Advisory Group, a management consulting firm focused on higher education sector in India.

Kalpesh is a pioneer of Academic Search and has played seminal role in building some of the most prestigious academic teams at premier Indian educational institutions. He is a part of niche network in the Indian education sector and has his finger on its pulse all the time.

Before launching EduShine, Mr. Banker gathered expertise in the corporate sector by working for 6 years, as a niche consultant, primarily in the function of Leadership Search. In his past experience, he has spearheaded the HR department for one of the SBU at NetAmbit, one of a leading financial services company.

Born and brought up in Ahmedabad, Kalpesh has completed his MBA from the prestigious University Business School, Panjab University, Chandigarh