Mr Kamil Pawlowicz is the co-founder of the startup Camabeds – a venture of Natasian Corporation Pvt Ltd which was founded in 2014 based out of Spain. He along with two Spanish entrepreneurs Fernando Villuendas and Antonio Fernandez came to India driven by country’s demand for high-quality services and products.
Furniture Industry
4 Reasons Why the Furniture Industry in India Needs to Shift to Space-saving Options
Instead of searching for more spaces and expanding cities to suburban areas, we need to think in terms of using the existing spaces to the best advantage of using utility furniture