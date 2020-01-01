Kanika Mehta

Kanika Mehta is a veteran of the Indian Luxury Wedding Industry and has established herself as a key marketer and influencer within the ecosystem. During this time, Kanika has promoted various international brands including Liberty International Tourism Group, Malta Tourism Authority, Sri Lanka Convention Promotion Bureau, Titanic Mardan Palace, Antalya, Turkey Tourism among others to the wedding planning fraternity in India.

Kanika is the Founder of EXP Exchange, India’s only business networking platform focused on the Indian Luxury Wedding Industry. It is the most credible source of networking for the Luxury Wedding Professional and also facilitates the exchange of ideas, trends and resources with the ecosystem. EXP Exchange's vast network includes leading wedding planners and event agencies. 

