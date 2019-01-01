My Queue

Karan Ratti

CEO & CSO of Ratti Corporation and CMO, Melblok

About Karan Ratti

Karan Ratti is a Graduate of Biology from New York University with specialization in Cellular & Regenerative Dermatology from the NYU Langone Medical Center. Karan also studied at NYU’s Stern School of Business and is an early entrepreneur in the Indian beauty industry. He is the CEO & CSO of Ratti Corporation a startup in the field of High Performance Beauty based in India with offices in New York. Karan is also the Co-founder & Scientific Advisor of an Ayurveda based Premium Beauty startup Sūun Ayurveda Inc. head quartered in New York City.

Growth of Beauty Startups in India
Growth of Beauty Startups in India

The Indian Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) market is now estimated to reach USD 23 billion by the year 2022
