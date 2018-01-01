Karen Lachtanski

Technology
Our Fixation on STEM Is Leaving a Lot of Real World Problems Unaddressed
Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
Automation
Automation Is Expected to Create Jobs but Only You Can Make Sure You Get One
Prepare now to join the digital workforce before the arrival of the robotic overlords.
Remote Workforce
The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People
Employers must embrace remote workers by understanding their needs.
Remote Workers
5 Ways to Work Remotely Without Being Overlooked
Use the phone and take every opportunity you get to meet in person.
Workplace trends
Top Workplace Issues for 2018 and How to Overcome Them
Workplace transformation affects how we work and impacts employees of all ages.
Remote Workers
7 Tips for How to Stay Healthy and Sane as a Freelance, Remote Worker
Collaboration tools and a home office that (faintly) resembles a corporate one are important parts of the mix.
Communications
How to Bridge the Communications Gender Gap -- From Both Sides
When differences crop up between newbies and workplace vets, this can lead to a disconnect in the office. Here's how to gracefully resolve them.
Beware the Promise to 'Fix' Email
The complaints have intensified. But check out these solutions for the omnipresent and still enduring form of electronic communication.
It's All About Nuance. How to Convey and Discern Email Tone.
Emotional cues are hard to express via digital communication. What's a modern-day communicator to do?
Communications Strategies
Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion
Select the correct method by weighing the task at hand, the recipient, a message's urgency and the potential risk of a misunderstanding.
Productivity
Unleash the Full Power of the Email Auto-Reply
Tap this shortcut's messaging potential. In concise prose, you can convey a lot about why people choose to do business with you.
Ready for Anything
Achieve a Leaner Inbox With These 3 Fit Tips
Shed those extra email 'pounds' using the advice of two productivity experts.