Karen Lachtanski

Guest Writer
Global Corporate Communications Director
Karen Lachtanski is a PR and marketing professional who provides tech companies guidance and results in the area of public relations, media relations, analyst relations, content marketing and internal communications. Currently she is a remote worker for Y Soft.

Our Fixation on STEM Is Leaving a Lot of Real World Problems Unaddressed
Technology

Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
4 min read
Automation Is Expected to Create Jobs but Only You Can Make Sure You Get One
Automation

Prepare now to join the digital workforce before the arrival of the robotic overlords.
6 min read
The Secret to Retaining Productive Remote Workers Is Remembering They Are People
Remote Workforce

Employers must embrace remote workers by understanding their needs.
5 min read
5 Ways to Work Remotely Without Being Overlooked
Remote Workers

Use the phone and take every opportunity you get to meet in person.
5 min read
Top Workplace Issues for 2018 and How to Overcome Them
Workplace trends

Workplace transformation affects how we work and impacts employees of all ages.
6 min read
7 Tips for How to Stay Healthy and Sane as a Freelance, Remote Worker
Remote Workers

Collaboration tools and a home office that (faintly) resembles a corporate one are important parts of the mix.
7 min read
How to Bridge the Communications Gender Gap -- From Both Sides
Communications

When differences crop up between newbies and workplace vets, this can lead to a disconnect in the office. Here's how to gracefully resolve them.
5 min read
Beware the Promise to 'Fix' Email
Email

The complaints have intensified. But check out these solutions for the omnipresent and still enduring form of electronic communication.
4 min read
It's All About Nuance. How to Convey and Discern Email Tone.
Email

Emotional cues are hard to express via digital communication. What's a modern-day communicator to do?
4 min read
Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion
Communications Strategies

Select the correct method by weighing the task at hand, the recipient, a message's urgency and the potential risk of a misunderstanding.
5 min read
Unleash the Full Power of the Email Auto-Reply
Productivity

Tap this shortcut's messaging potential. In concise prose, you can convey a lot about why people choose to do business with you.
6 min read
Achieve a Leaner Inbox With These 3 Fit Tips
Ready for Anything

Shed those extra email 'pounds' using the advice of two productivity experts.
6 min read
