Growth Strategies
When the Going Gets Tough for Local Economies, Utilize Existing Resources
With state budgets being cut, former SBA chief Karen Mills discusses how local economic growth does not necessarily need radical innovation to prosper. Rather governors can harness resources of existing institutions and people to attract capital and create jobs.
Growth Strategies
Why the U.S. Economy Needs Small Businesses to Hire More
A strong team isn't just the key to your company's success. It's the key to growing the small-business economy.
Finance
A Business Plan for the Startup Economy
Access to capital is key in helping high-growth startups get off the ground and running. Here are two ways to help get them there.
Growth Strategies
Former SBA Chief on 3 Keys to a Better U.S. Entrepreneur Economy
High-growth firms have a huge potential for creating U.S. jobs. According to Karen Mills, there are three key components to getting there.