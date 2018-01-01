Karen Mills

Karen Mills is a Resident Fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics. She served in President Barack Obama’s cabinet as the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and a member the National Economic Council from 2009 until August 2013. Previously, Mills held a variety of leadership positions in the private sector, including serving as a partner in several venture capital and private equity firms.

When the Going Gets Tough for Local Economies, Utilize Existing Resources
With state budgets being cut, former SBA chief Karen Mills discusses how local economic growth does not necessarily need radical innovation to prosper. Rather governors can harness resources of existing institutions and people to attract capital and create jobs.
Why the U.S. Economy Needs Small Businesses to Hire More
A strong team isn't just the key to your company's success. It's the key to growing the small-business economy.
A Business Plan for the Startup Economy
Access to capital is key in helping high-growth startups get off the ground and running. Here are two ways to help get them there.
Former SBA Chief on 3 Keys to a Better U.S. Entrepreneur Economy
High-growth firms have a huge potential for creating U.S. jobs. According to Karen Mills, there are three key components to getting there.
