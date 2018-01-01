Karim Abouelnaga is the founder of Practice Makes Perfect, a benefit corporation that works to narrow the achievement gap for low-income public schools.
Self Improvement
When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me
Start your self-reflection process by asking yourself three questions.
Nonprofits
5 Key Considerations in Converting Your Nonprofit to a For-Profit
Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.
Nonprofits
3 Most Common Ways to Transition Your Nonprofit to a For-profit Business
It is very easy to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit. Going the other way is not.
Business Structures
3 Reasons to Consider Converting a Nonprofit to a For-profit
Are you ready to make the transition?
Benefit Corporation
5 Reasons to Become a Benefit Corporation
Benefit corporations aspire to use the power of markets to solve social and environmental problems.
The Grind
How to Increase Accountability Without Breathing Down People's Necks
One of the toughest balances to achieve within an organization is between building a culture that gives people space while maintaining an environment of accountability.
The Grind
The 3 Essential Mindsets an Entrepreneur Needs to Succeed
By adapting these mindsets, founders can help scale their business into a successful venture.
The Grind
4 Things Your Company Can Do Without When Starting Up
Running a lean company in the beginning may require some corners to be cut.
The Grind
3 Tips for Owning Your Company's Most Important Decision: Hiring
Knowing that the biggest and most important decision you can make is hiring the right people means that all CEOs should be prioritizing their time to make the right hires.
The Grind
The 4 Questions You Need to Ask When Starting a Business
Starting a business requires thoughtful reflection. The more time you put up front into evaluating an opportunity, the greater your odds of success will be.
The Grind
5 Tips on How to Maintain a Relationship While Starting a Business
Starting a business is tough. Starting a business while in a relationship is ever harder.
The Grind
4 Ways to Get Interns to Add Value
If you're not getting value from your interns at this point in the summer, it is not too late.
The Grind
When It Makes Sense to Turn a Passion Project Into a Nonprofit
Before you jump head first into the world of nonprofits, make sure you are ready and that type of structure fits into your overall mission
The Grind
How to Successfully Moderate a Panel
Often entrepreneurs, leaders and experts are asked to moderate panels for their industry. Here is how to keep it engaging, instead of a snooze fest.
The Grind
Stuck? 3 Ways to Push Through to Your Next Decision.
As an entrepreneur, there will be times when you have a few options for the next step but don't know which choice you should make.