Guest Writer
Founder of Practice Makes Perfect

Karim Abouelnaga is the founder of Practice Makes Perfect, a benefit corporation that works to narrow the achievement gap for low-income public schools. 

More From Karim Abouelnaga

Self Improvement

Start your self-reflection process by asking yourself three questions.
6 min read
Nonprofits

Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.
5 min read
Nonprofits

It is very easy to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit. Going the other way is not.
5 min read
Business Structures

Are you ready to make the transition?
6 min read
Benefit Corporation

Benefit corporations aspire to use the power of markets to solve social and environmental problems.
4 min read
The Grind

One of the toughest balances to achieve within an organization is between building a culture that gives people space while maintaining an environment of accountability.
5 min read
The Grind

By adapting these mindsets, founders can help scale their business into a successful venture.
4 min read
The Grind

Running a lean company in the beginning may require some corners to be cut.
4 min read
The Grind

Knowing that the biggest and most important decision you can make is hiring the right people means that all CEOs should be prioritizing their time to make the right hires.
4 min read
The Grind

Starting a business requires thoughtful reflection. The more time you put up front into evaluating an opportunity, the greater your odds of success will be.
4 min read
The Grind

Starting a business is tough. Starting a business while in a relationship is ever harder.
4 min read
The Grind

If you're not getting value from your interns at this point in the summer, it is not too late.
4 min read
The Grind

Before you jump head first into the world of nonprofits, make sure you are ready and that type of structure fits into your overall mission
4 min read
The Grind

Often entrepreneurs, leaders and experts are asked to moderate panels for their industry. Here is how to keep it engaging, instead of a snooze fest.
5 min read
The Grind

As an entrepreneur, there will be times when you have a few options for the next step but don't know which choice you should make.
4 min read
