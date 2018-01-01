Karin Hurt

Karin Hurt, CEO of Let's Grow Leaders, is an experienced executive, speaker and writer, a former Fortune 15 executive. She helps companies achieve break-through results through exceptional leadership and execution. Her latest book Overcoming an Imperfect Boss, is now available on Amazon.

5 Ways to Keep Your Cool, Even When You're Not Feeling It
Crisis Management

Things are generally calmer on the executive 'floor,' even though those folks have more to lose. So, take a lesson from their example.
5 min read
Why Midyear Is a Marvelous Time for a Meaningful Review
Performance Reviews

No great coach would forgo the opportunity for a motivating half-time huddle. Review employees' progress and challenge and inspire them as well as celebrate some.
4 min read
Why Sucking Up Is Bad for Business (and How to Stop It)
Office Politics

Here are six things you can do to immunize your staff from going the office politics route.
4 min read
