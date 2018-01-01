Co-founder and CEO at ChefXchange

Karl Naim is the co-founder and CEO at ChefXchange. He has an extensive international background in finance, spanning from wealth management, asset management and private equity with UBS AG, Goldman Sachs, and Mubadala Development Company. He also is an avid angel investor and a mentor to startups. Naim received an MBA from the London Business School and a MSc in Economics & Finance from the Warwick Business School. In his free time, he can be found working out or cooking a storm in the kitchen.