Karl Naim is the co-founder and CEO at ChefXchange. He has an extensive international background in finance, spanning from wealth management, asset management and private equity with UBS AG, Goldman Sachs, and Mubadala Development Company. He also is an avid angel investor and a mentor to startups. Naim received an MBA from the London Business School and a MSc in Economics & Finance from the Warwick Business School. In his free time, he can be found working out or cooking a storm in the kitchen.

Passion Versus Work-Life Balance: A Day In The Life Of An Entrepreneur
Work-Life Balance

A few tips on how to make sure you will last in what is going to be a marathon and not a sprint.
5 min read
Why Content Marketing Needs To Be At The Heart Of Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Marketing

Content marketing should be at the heart of your marketing strategy, allowing you to build a relationship with your target audience, bring your marketing cost down, and increase your customer lifetime value.
7 min read
Seven Reasons Why Investing In A Website (Instead Of An App) Is Better For Your New Business
Apps

To be found amongst your competitors or ranking for keywords people use to refer to you, you not only need to have a website, but most importantly one that is SEO and mobile friendly.
6 min read
My Corporate Jobs Prepared Me For Entrepreneurship
Personal Development

Here are a few skills that are transferable from the corporate world and which will give you an edge in the entrepreneurial one.
5 min read
Lessons Learnt From Raising Our First US$1 million
Fundraising

The average time it takes a startup to raise a round is approximately six months, depending on the region, but we all know about the rule of averages, and unfortunately this is one to be taken lightly.
6 min read
How ChefXChange Involved Their Customers In New Product Development
Product Development

Both happy and unhappy customers helped ChefXChange create and develop its new home-cooked meals weekly subscription service.
6 min read
